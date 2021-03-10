Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Intersect ENT (XENT)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Intersect ENT (XENT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing a 24.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Intersect ENT’s market cap is currently $779.4M and has a P/E ratio of -12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XENT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Frederic Moll, a Director at XENT bought 12,500 shares for a total of $9,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.