Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Hormel Foods (HRL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hormel Foods is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $44.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hormel Foods’ market cap is currently $26.9B and has a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market. The Refrigerated Foods segment involves in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, and poultry products for retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment includes processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice, and fresh product customers. The International and Other segment comprises Hormel Foods International which manufactures, markets, and sells Company products internationally. The company was founded by George A. Hormel in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, MN.

Read More on HRL: