Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Flowserve (FLS)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Flowserve (FLS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 36.5% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Flowserve has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flowserve’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $69.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $987 million and had a net profit of $63.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.