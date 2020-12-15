Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Donaldson Company (DCI)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Donaldson Company (DCI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.12, close to its 52-week high of $58.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donaldson Company with a $62.00 average price target.

Based on Donaldson Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $637 million and net profit of $61.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $673 million and had a net profit of $65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2020, Michael J. Hoffman, a Director at DCI bought 14,400 shares for a total of $424,800.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.