Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dick’s Sporting Goods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.38, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.80 and a one-year low of $13.46. Currently, Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average volume of 2.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.