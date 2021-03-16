Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.27, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals with a $1.79 average price target, a -25.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.79 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $195.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded on December 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.