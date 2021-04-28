Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on CH Robinson (CHRW)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to CH Robinson (CHRW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $93.33 average price target, representing a -5.0% downside. In a report issued on April 12, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Based on CH Robinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.55 billion and net profit of $148 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.79 billion and had a net profit of $99.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHRW in relation to earlier this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.