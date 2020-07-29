Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Bloom Energy (BE)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to Bloom Energy (BE) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bloom Energy with a $15.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bloom Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and GAAP net loss of $75.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a GAAP net loss of $105 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.