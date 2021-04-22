Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on AT&T (T)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to AT&T (T) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T’s market cap is currently $214.9B and has a P/E ratio of -39.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More on T: