Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Visa (V)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Visa (V) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $198.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $239.27, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.39 and a one-year low of $133.93. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 8.7M.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

