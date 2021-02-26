Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Viracta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The firms activities include conducting research and development internally and through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting clinical trials and raising capital. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.