Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Varex Imaging (VREX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Varex Imaging (VREX) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Varex Imaging with a $41.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Varex Imaging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $177 million and GAAP net loss of $6.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VREX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Varex Imaging Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells x-ray imaging components. Its components include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components for use in applications, including radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, radiation therapy, computer-aided detection, and industrial applications. The Industrial segment deals with products for use in the security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders and nondestructive examination in a variety of applications. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.