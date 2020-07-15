Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on US Bancorp (USB)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to US Bancorp (USB), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.90, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.11 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, US Bancorp has an average volume of 9.21M.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.