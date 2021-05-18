Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Universal Display (OLED)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Buy rating to Universal Display (OLED) today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $195.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, QuickLogic, and Ambarella.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.00, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Universal Display’s market cap is currently $9.23B and has a P/E ratio of 62.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.