Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 73.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $32.17.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $808 million and GAAP net loss of $8.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $787 million and had a net profit of $191 million.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

