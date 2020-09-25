Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on TripCom Group (TCOM)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to TripCom Group (TCOM) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

TripCom Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.29, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on September 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on TripCom Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.73 billion and GAAP net loss of $5.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.16 billion and had a net profit of $4.61 billion.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.