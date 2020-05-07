Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on TE Connectivity (TEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to TE Connectivity (TEL) yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TE Connectivity with a $80.30 average price target, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.00 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, TE Connectivity has an average volume of 2.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.