Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.67, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $2.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.2 million and had a net profit of $3.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Dick Allen, a Director at TNDM sold 2,599 shares for a total of $204,853.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.