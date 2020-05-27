Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.58, close to its 52-week high of $92.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tandem Diabetes Care with a $85.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $97.93 million and GAAP net loss of $14.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Dick Allen, a Director at TNDM sold 2,599 shares for a total of $204,853.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.