Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to SEI Investments Company (SEIC) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEI Investments Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on SEI Investments Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $401 million and net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $127 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SEIC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provision of investment management programs to ultra-high-net-worth families residing in the United States, developing internet-based investment services and advice platforms, entering new markets and conducting other research and development activities. The company was founded by Alfred P. West, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Oaks, PA.