Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Raven (RAVN)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Raven (RAVN), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raven is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, implying a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Raven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.61 million and net profit of $8.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a net profit of $9.93 million.

Raven Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace or defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, Aerostar, and Corporate and Other. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services innovative precision agriculture products and information management tools that help growers reduce costs, control inputs, and improve farm yields to original equipment manufacturers. The Engineered Films segment produces and sells high-performance plastic films and sheeting to both direct to end-customers. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems. The Corporate and Other segment covers general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by J. R. Smith, Paul Edward Yost, Thon Duwayne, and Joseph Kaliszewski in February 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.