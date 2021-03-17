Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Pinduoduo (PDD)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Pinduoduo (PDD), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.96.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinduoduo with a $205.25 average price target.

Pinduoduo’s market cap is currently $197.3B and has a P/E ratio of -139.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.29.

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.