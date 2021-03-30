Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Perion Network (PERI)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Perion Network (PERI) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perion Network is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

Perion Network’s market cap is currently $562.5M and has a P/E ratio of 52.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.32.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.