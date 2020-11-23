Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Otonomy (OTIC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomy with a $10.00 average price target, implying a 132.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Otonomy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50K and GAAP net loss of $10.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.