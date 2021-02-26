Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to New Mountain Finance (NMFC), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

New Mountain Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Based on New Mountain Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.72 million and net profit of $88.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.09 million and had a net profit of $21.45 million.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.