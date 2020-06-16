Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 39.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $125.31 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on June 8, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $237 million and net profit of $37.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a GAAP net loss of $102 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBIX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Dimitri Grigoriadis, the Chief Research Officer of NBIX bought 5,571 shares for a total of $199,976.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.