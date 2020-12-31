Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $32.00 average price target, which is a 96.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Miragen Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $65.66M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.