Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Marinus (MRNS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, implying a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.48 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.