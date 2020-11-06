Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Incyte (INCY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Incyte (INCY) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $101.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $110.37 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Wendy Dixon, a Director at INCY sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,890,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.