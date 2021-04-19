Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to GrowGeneration (GRWG) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 79.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

GrowGeneration has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.67.

The company has a one-year high of $67.75 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, GrowGeneration has an average volume of 2.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. retails hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. The company owns and operates a chain retail hydroponic and gardening stores and an online e-commerce store, HeavyGardens. Its stores sells various products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, hydroponic and aquaponic equipment, and other products needed to grow indoors and outdoors. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.