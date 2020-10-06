Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Gamida Cell (GMDA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25, implying a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.