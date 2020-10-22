Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Edwards Lifesciences (EW) yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.61, close to its 52-week high of $87.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $89.07 average price target, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.79 and a one-year low of $51.51. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Larry Wood, the CVP, TAVR of EW sold 10,698 shares for a total of $910,293.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.