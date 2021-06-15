Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Dollar General (DG)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General (DG) today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $212.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $231.79, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $231.00 price target.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $49.5B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 69.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year.

Based in Tennessee and founded in 1939, Dollar General Corp. is a discount retailer, which provides various merchandise products including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel, in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States.

