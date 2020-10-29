Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Church & Dwight (CHD)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Church & Dwight (CHD) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $96.91 average price target.

Based on Church & Dwight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and net profit of $190 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $139 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Maynadier Patrick De, the EVP, GC & Sec of CHD sold 18,811 shares for a total of $1,819,024.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment offers personal care products, household and over-the counter products in Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The Specialty Products segment consists of sales to businesses which participated in different product areas, namely animal productivity, specialty chemicals, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.