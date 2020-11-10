Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CASI Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

Based on CASI Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.67 million and GAAP net loss of $8.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.47 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Its products include ZEVALIN, EVOMELA and MARQIBO. CASI Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.