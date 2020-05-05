Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Buy rating to Carlisle Companies (CSL) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 38.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlisle Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $150.67.

Carlisle Companies’ market cap is currently $6.24B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -21.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSL in relation to earlier this year.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment includes the manufacture of insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes; related roofing accessories; and waterproofing products. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment focuses on the design and manufacture of wire, cable, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment deals with industrial liquid and powder finishing equipment and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering and curing of a variety of coatings. The Carlisle Brake and Friction segment covers brakes and friction material and clutch and transmission friction material. The company was founded by Charles S. Moomy in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.