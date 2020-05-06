Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on BorgWarner (BWA)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to BorgWarner (BWA) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $33.40 average price target, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $17.00. Currently, BorgWarner has an average volume of 3.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.