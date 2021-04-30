Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Atlassian (TEAM), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $228.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 73.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $286.00.

The company has a one-year high of $262.40 and a one-year low of $146.06. Currently, Atlassian has an average volume of 1.35M.

Founded in 2002, Atlassian Corporation Plc is an Australian software company that develops products for software developers and project managers. Its products include JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Jira Service Deak, Jira Align, Atlassian Access, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

