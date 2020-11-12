Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ascendis Pharma (ASND), with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 38.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ascendis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.23 million and GAAP net loss of $63.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.