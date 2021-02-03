Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.26, close to its 52-week high of $152.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $141.00 average price target, which is a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $38.14B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.