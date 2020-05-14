Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Analog Devices (ADI)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Analog Devices (ADI) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.67.

Analog Devices’ market cap is currently $39.25B and has a P/E ratio of 33.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.