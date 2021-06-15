Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Albertsons Companies (ACI) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Albertsons Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.71.

Based on Albertsons Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.77 billion and GAAP net loss of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.44 billion and had a net profit of $67.8 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc is a Delaware corporation that was incorporated on June 23, 2015. The Company is a food and drug retailer in the United States, with local presence and national scale. It operates approximately 2,205 stores across 33 states under 18 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs. It provides its customers with a service-oriented shopping experience, including convenient and value-added services through 1,698 pharmacies and 378 adjacent fuel centers. Its stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel and other items and services. Various agricultural commodities constitute the principal raw materials used by the company in the manufacture of its food products.