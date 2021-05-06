Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 31.6% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, implying a 60.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $789.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.