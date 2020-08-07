Oportun Financial (OPRT) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Oportun Financial (OPRT), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and MGIC Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oportun Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on Oportun Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.6 million and GAAP net loss of $13.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.29 million and had a net profit of $14.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Oportun Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services for customers with credit invisibles. The firm offers small dollar, unsecured installment loans through its proprietary lending platform. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.