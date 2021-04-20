OpGen (OPGN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on OpGen (OPGN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OpGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

OpGen’s market cap is currently $91.07M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -25.55.

OpGen, Inc. engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It helps to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.