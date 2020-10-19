OpGen (OPGN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on OpGen (OPGN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 35.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OpGen with a $5.00 average price target.

OpGen’s market cap is currently $46.92M and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OPGN in relation to earlier this year.

OpGen, Inc. engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It helps to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.