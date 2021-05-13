Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.18, close to its 52-week low of $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opendoor Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.25.

