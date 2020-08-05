Open Text (OTEX) Receives a Hold from PI Financial

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Hold rating on Open Text (OTEX) today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.95, close to its 52-week high of $47.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 71.2% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Text with a $47.21 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.85 and a one-year low of $29.12. Currently, Open Text has an average volume of 497.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OTEX in relation to earlier this year.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.