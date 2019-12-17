Open Text (OTEX) Receives a Buy from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Price from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Open Text (OTEX), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.80, close to its 52-week high of $44.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Price is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Price covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Enghouse Systems, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Text with a $43.76 average price target.

Open Text’s market cap is currently $11.84B and has a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.