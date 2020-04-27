Open Text (OTEX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Open Text (OTEX) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.7% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Open Text has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.31.

The company has a one-year high of $47.85 and a one-year low of $29.12. Currently, Open Text has an average volume of 667.1K.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.